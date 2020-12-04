The department looked at Temple’s submissions to U.S. News & World Report from 2014 to 2018 and alleged that the Fox School “knowingly and intentionally submitted false information to artificially inflate” its rankings for the online MBA and other programs. It also alleged the school “knowingly and intentionally republished the false rankings many thousands of times via online portals, social media, fully wrapped buses and newsstands, highway billboard signs, and advertisements at airport terminals, on trains, at train stations, in magazines, in newspapers, and on television and radio.”