The university has been preparing the campus for the reopening for months. There is reduced seating in common spaces indoors and added outdoor tables, the school said. The campus has been reconfigured with touchless features on restroom faucets, a redirection of traffic in and out of buildings, signage directing people to follow safety protocols and hand sanitizer stations. Elevator capacity also has been reduced, the university said, and new space in several buildings has been converted for classrooms.