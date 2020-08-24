With new protocols and safety procedures in place, classes began for nearly 39,000 students at Temple University on Monday amid the pandemic, even while opposition among some students and faculty continued to mount.
Only about 9,000 students are expected to be on campus for classes on opening day, down from the usual 27,000, the university said. Most of Temple’s classes will be held remotely or in a hybrid format and those in-person will be conducted in classrooms with reduced capacity, the school said. Only about 3,300 classroom seats are available, down from the typical 15,000.
Fewer students also are living in campus housing, about 3,200, compared to the typical 5,000, said spokesperson Ray Betzner.
Temple’s faculty union is planning to hold a rally at noon to oppose the reopening and note its potential danger to the campus’ surrounding North Philadelphia community. Another demonstration is planned for 11 a.m., and Temple’s student government association last week called on the university to largely empty campus housing except for students who absolutely need it and move all nonessential classes and activities to an online format.
But Temple, noting that more than 150 people, including university medical experts, participated in preparing its reopening plans, said it would hold to its course.
“We’re doing this because we are responding to our community,” Betzner said. “Many of our students, especially our first-year students, told us they wanted to have an on-campus component if it could be done safely. We’ve also heard from faculty who are eager to get back on campus.”
Temple earlier this month launched a website that will make public the number of cases currently on the campus. As of Monday, the site noted seven cases among students, six on campus and one off.
The university has been preparing the campus for the reopening for months. There is reduced seating in common spaces indoors and added outdoor tables, the school said. The campus has been reconfigured with touchless features on restroom faucets, a redirection of traffic in and out of buildings, signage directing people to follow safety protocols and hand sanitizer stations. Elevator capacity also has been reduced, the university said, and new space in several buildings has been converted for classrooms.
Temple also has worked on ventilation systems to improve indoor air quality and upgraded cleaning protocols, the school said. And dining facilities will offer grab and go meals.
The university also plans to open a COVID-19 testing center in a storefront on the street level of Morgan Hall this week.