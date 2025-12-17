Temple announces voluntary retirement program for faculty amid budget crunch

Temple University will offer a voluntary retirement program for faculty, the school announced Wednesday.

The move comes as the university attempts to close a budget deficit that stood at $27 million earlier this year but that worsened when the school didn’t meet its projected enrollment targets for main campus — which president John Fry had said translated to $10 million less in revenue.

“It is important for us to explore strategies that will allow the university to make meaningful changes, as this is key to optimizing the budget and improving our financial results moving forward,” Fry and interim provost David Boardman said in a message to the campus community.

The university did not say how many faculty it hopes will take the offer, but those who are 62 years and older and have at least 10 continuous years of experience are eligible. They must be tenured, tenure-track, or appointed as non-tenure track under a contract that expires after June 30.

Temple did not immediately provide the number of eligible faculty.

The move also will allow the university to hire new tenure-track faculty over time, Fry and Boardman said.

Fry said the university would fund the program with federal COVID-19 stimulus funds that came in a onetime tax credit reimbursement to businesses that kept employees during that period. Temple last offered faculty a voluntary retirement program in 2023.

Pennsylvania State University last year offered buyouts to its faculty and staff on its Commonwealth campuses as it made plans to close seven of those campuses. More than 380 employees — 21% of those eligible — took the buyout in June 2024.

A new interim head of enrollment

Also on Wednesday, Temple announced it had tapped Rob Reddy, formerly the vice president for enrollment management at St. Louis University, to serve as interim vice provost for enrollment management. He will begin Jan. 1

Reddy replaces Jose Aviles, who left Temple last month for a new enrollment job at Rutgers University. He has three decades of experience in admissions, financial aid and veterans’ relations, Boardman said in an announcement to the campus community.

“Rob comes to us with deep experience in the field and a reputation for taking on challenging assignments,” Boardman said.

He previously served as assistant vice chancellor of enrollment management and dean of student financial services at Northeastern University.

The university intends to launch a search for a new enrollment leader in the spring, Boardman said.