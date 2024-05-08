Quinta Brunson tells Temple University graduates to keep their community close at commencement

Quinta Brunson plays a public school teacher on television. In real life, she’s now an honorary doctor.

The Philly native and Abbott Elementary creator received an honorary doctorate of fine arts before addressing students at Temple University’s 137th commencement ceremony Wednesday morning.

Students and their families packed Temple’s Liacouras Center, marking an in-person graduation for a batch of undergraduates who saw many significant occasions — including high school commencements — canceled or moved online during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 8,800 students received undergraduate or graduate degrees from the North Philadelphia public university this year, according to a statement, which has faced a spate of enrollment and safety challenges since former President Jason Wingard resigned in March 2023.

Resilience was the word of the day for Wednesday’s ceremony and Brunson’s speech, which jokingly referenced the toughness it takes to “survive North Philadelphia.”

“Kids at UPenn got nothing on you,” Brunson said.

Brunson, 34, grew up in West Philadelphia attending Philadelphia public schools, where her mother, Norma Jean, was a teacher. Watching her mother work — coupled with the resolve of her sixth-grade teacher at Andrew Hamilton Elementary — inspired Brunson to create the smash-hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which uses an array of office comedy tropes to shine light on persistent funding, facility, and resource issues in Philly’s public school system.

Brunson’s work on the show has landed her two Emmys — for outstanding comedy writing and best lead actress in a comedy — a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedic television series, and a spot on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2022.

But before that, Brunson was an advertising major at Temple who skipped class to hang out at the Student Activities Center and perform with the school’s student-run sketch comedy troupe. She dropped out during her sophomore year to move to Los Angeles.

“Brunson’s contributions to the entertainment industry ... reflect her unwavering determination to shine a light on important issues and make difference in the world through the magic of laughter,” Temple President Richard Engel told the crowd after thanking Brunson’s mom for “inspiring Quinta.”

The moment was punctuated by someone shouting, “That’s my girl,” from the back of the auditorium as Brunson stepped to the podium.

“Mom, it only took me 11 years, two Emmys, and one Golden Globe to finally get a degree. I told you I would do it,” Brunson said.

The writer-comedian-actress told the audience about the importance of keeping your community close, even as you might move away, come back, or make it big in Hollywood.

Brunson said she didn’t realize that she was “owl at heart” until she settled into Los Angeles, where she took film classes at the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles, but never matriculated. Now, Temple alums dot her life. Brunson’s manager Adam Segal graduated from Temple in 2012, and her Abbott Elementary co-star Benjamin Norris — who plays Simon from the school district — also graduated that year.

“My owls have always been with me, and I hope you keep your owls with you. These relationships are really precious,” Brunson said.

Brunson also encouraged the audience to “remember their people” as they enter “cold, hard” real world, where she said compassionate and kindness would be just as important as their North Philly-made street smarts.

As for what Temple’s class of 2024 will do when they graduate, Brunson has a hunch about where they’ll land first: in her DMs.

Brunson invited the crowd to message her Instagram if they ever find themselves in Los Angeles. “I might see it,” she said, “and I’ll give you a tour of the Warner Brothers lot.”