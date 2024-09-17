Temple faculty, administration reach tentative agreement on five-year contract

Temple University’s faculty union and administration have reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract that includes a $10,000 across-the-board raise for full-time employees, a move meant to better help lower earners.

That amounts to a 10% raise for at least half the members in the Temple Association of University Professionals bargaining unit, said TAUP president Jeffrey Doshna.

In subsequent years through May 2028, they will receive 3% raises, according to TAUP, which represents more than 2,300 faculty, librarians, and academic professionals. Pay for adjuncts, who teach about 40% of undergraduate courses, also will increase, union officials said.

The tentative agreement, which follows more than a year of bargaining that included 33 sessions, is subject to a vote by the union’s executive board, ratification by union members, and approval by Temple’s board of trustees.

Doshna said he is confident the executive board and union membership will approve the agreement and expects the process could be complete by the middle of October.

“We obviously did not get everything we asked for, but we are confident we have been able to make gains on a number of important issues that our members have raised with us,” Doshna said.

That timeline means the agreement could be in place by the time John A. Fry takes over as president on Nov. 1. When Fry’s appointment was announced in July, he said he had hoped the sides would come to an agreement soon.

“That would be the best thing for the university that doesn’t need any additional distractions or anxiety,” he said at the time.

Fry, who has led Drexel University for 14 years and subsequently had leadership roles at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster and the University of Pennsylvania, has not previously had to deal with faculty unions.

In March 2023, graduate student workers at Temple went on strike for six weeks.

The administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tentative agreement.

Adjunct faculty who taught last year will receive a $500 per credit retroactive adjustment; for those who taught six credits both last fall and spring, that would mean an additional $6,000, the union said. This year, adjuncts will receive $2,250 per credit, followed by a $50 increase in each of the subsequent years of the pact.

“This is a 50% raise over the life of the contract for the adjunct minimum per credit pay,” the union said.

Those who have worked longer will begin getting multi-semester contracts, helping toward job security, the union said.

Also fostering security, full-time non-tenure track faculty will have the expectation of ongoing employment once they have worked nine years, Doshna said.

The tentative agreement also includes expanded leave for bereavement, improved protections for academic freedom, and the addition of lactation spaces on campus for working parents, the union said.