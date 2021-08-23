In a major reorganization, Temple University has moved out its provost, chief operating officer, head of advancement and two other senior administrators, The Inquirer has learned.

The moves come on the first day of classes and less than two months into the tenure of new president Jason Wingard.

“This is a shocker,” said Will Jordan, president of the Temple Association of University Professionals, the faculty union. “I did not see this coming at all.”

Other sources characterized the moves as indicative of a new president shaping his own team.

JoAnne Epps, former law school dean, came in as provost — the university’s chief academic officer — in 2016 after Hai-Lung Dai was removed from the job. She will be taking a sabbatical and returning to the law school faculty, as well as serving as senior adviser to the president, according to multiple university sources.

Replacing her as interim provost will be Gregory Mandel, current law school dean.

Kevin Clark, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Jim Cawley, a former lieutenant governor who was vice president of institutional advancement, also will no longer serve in their roles, according to the sources.

Clark will become a senior adviser to the president, and Ken Kaiser, vice president and chief financial officer will be taking over those responsibilities as well under the new title of chief administrative officer.

William T. Bergman, vice president of public affairs, will be leaving the university, as will Anne Nadol, university secretary. Valerie Harrison, currently senior adviser for diversity, equity and inclusion, will be taking over Bergmann’s role.

This is a developing story.