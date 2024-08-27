Temple University’s marching band will perform at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Temple University’s Diamond Marching Band already has their Thanksgiving plans on lock for 2025.

The group announced Sunday that it was selected to play in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where they will march the iconic 2.5-mile route in New York City alongside celebrities on floats, Broadway performers, and larger-than-life balloons. The honor just so happens to coincide with the Diamond’s Band 100th anniversary, commemorating the work of Herbert E. McMahan, who created the group while a senior at Temple in 1925.

Advertisement

“This is such an incredible opportunity, and the students couldn’t be more excited to receive the invitation,” Band Director Matthew Brunner said in a statement. “This could not have happened without all the hard work and dedication of the alumni of the band who came before.”

This marks the first time Temple University has been invited to perform in the parade, which has been televised nationally on NBC since 1953.

The selection process for marching bands is rigorous, according to Macy’s: Temple’s band was one of just nine invited to perform in next year’s parade, from a pool of more than 100 applicants across colleges and high schools. Bands must submit videos of their performances, as well as examples of community leadership, awards, and information on their members. Those selected receive $10,000 from the retailer.

Rober Stoker, dean of Temple’s Boyer School of Music, said in a statement that he’s “proud” of the marching band and that it has been “tremendous to see the hard work and dedication of our students and faculty recognized in this way.”

Brunner told KYW that the band applied months ago, and that it’s been a particularly difficult secret to keep until he could tell the students Sunday.

“I mean, the Macy’s Day Parade is the crème de la crème of parades for the bands, so this is going to be such an amazing experience,” Jeffrey Fountain — a Temple senior and trumpet section leader who cried when the honor was announced during the band’s Sunday showcase — told KYW. “I can’t wait for next year’s Thanksgiving, as far away as that is right now.”

Brunner told reporters that the band would spend the next 15 months rehearsing for the performance in between football games. As for what the band will play, Brunner said it will be distinctly Temple.

“I want to find that thing that is us. Do a little bit of drill, we’ll do a little bit of music that’ll have people tapping their feet,” he said.