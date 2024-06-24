A record number of students from this Philly high school are going to Temple. For many, this police officer is the reason why.

Avaeh Harrison always pictured herself going to college. But growing up in North Philadelphia, she dreamed not of the school in her backyard, but of a far-away campus in a different city.

“I never thought I was going to go to Temple,” said Harrison. “When the chance to leave and go different places comes, you try to take the opportunity.”

Harrison, a recent graduate of Philadelphia’s George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, visited plenty of other schools — small and large, suburban and urban. But something felt off about all but one: Temple.

Now, Harrison and a record-setting 41 other Carver students are set to become part of Temple’s incoming freshman class. Many say the reason they picked the school was because of one man, who, to them, became the face of Temple: Leroy Wimberly, a university police officer who spent significant time at the school as part of his role with the department’s engagement unit.

“Officer Wimberly gives the most positive energy,” said Harrison, who plans to major in chemistry and minor in astrophysics. “He confirmed to me that Temple is a good place. He said, ‘I’d love to have you as part of our community.’”

Talk less, smile more

Wimberly is a veteran Temple officer, with 19 years on the university’s force; he had spent the previous 15 as a Philadelphia Housing Authority officer.

When Wimberly came to Temple, he gravitated toward community police work — connecting not just with college students, but also young people in the community surrounding campus as part of Temple police’s engagement unit. Spending time at Carver, a Philadelphia School District magnet at 16th and Norris just off campus, was a natural.

“I love the mentoring part of what I do, empowering these youths, getting them to understand that if they apply themselves, if they focus, they can achieve anything that they want,” he said.

Instead of lecturing, Wimberly leads by showing up for whatever programs might need an adult to help out, Carver students said. He teaches self-defense courses and recently helped students build a greenhouse that became an outdoor classroom. When he heard one student didn’t have the means to attend her prom, he got the resources to get her a dress and all the accessories she needed.

He holds roundtable talks at Carver, Wimberly said, but he doesn’t do a ton of talking.

“I always believe the less I say, the more they listen. I’ll say something and then sit back; I just created a safe space for them to express themselves. They don’t always get a lot of chances to do that,” said Wimberly.

Wimberly’s showing up at Carver made a profound difference on Braylon Edmonson, another Carver senior.

Edmonson wasn’t sure what he should do after high school. Wimberly “extended his hand,” Edmonson said. “He told me if I went to Temple, he would get me right.”

Edmonson is part of the Carver-to-Temple pipeline now, and is planning to study business.

And when Tyra Baker was deciding between Temple and Lebanon Valley College, Wimberly, whom she got to know through the greenhouse project, helped weight the scale for Baker’s hometown school.

“Officer Wimberly said, ‘There’s going to be so many opportunities at Temple,’” said Baker, who will major in music at Temple. “He inspired me to want to go to Temple so much more.”

Being involved, being consistent

About 20% of the Carver Class of 2024 is heading to Temple, said Tyrone Neal, a Carver counselor.

Neal calls Wimberly Carver’s “make-it-happen person,” as in, need tables for an event? Call Officer Wimberly, he’ll get it done. Need someone to look out for a first-generation college student on Temple’s campus? Reach out to Officer Wimberly.

“He always makes himself available for the students, and those kinds of supports are crucial,” said Neal. “He’s been a tremendous mentor for kids, an advocate — he goes above and beyond.”

Listening to the dozens of Carver students heading to Temple who gathered for a photo with Wimberly recently, Michael Smith, deputy chief of the Temple police force, said it was clear what an influence Wimberly has had.

“He’s breaking down barriers, negative law enforcement perception,” Smith said of Wimberly.

As for Wimberly? He’s proud, and he can’t wait to see the Carver 42 on campus.

“They’re already saying that they’re going to be a pain in my butt,” Wimberly said, laughing. “I’m just proud I had a little part for some of them. It comes from being involved and being consistent. I don’t believe in popping up one day and not coming back for three months.”