The University Park campus, with 40,000 undergraduates, had 273 active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. Pell said the university several times alerted parents to the free available tests so they could urge their children to take one. As of Thursday, more than 18,500 students had signed up across Penn State’s 24 campuses, she said, About 10,000 students live in residence halls there and about 3,500 on other campuses, but many more live in the surrounding communities.