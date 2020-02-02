Byerly, who became president in 2013, launched the President’s Challenge four years ago as she became concerned that Lafayette was not financially accessible to increasing numbers of qualified students. Costs are rising as the school maintains a 10-1 student-faculty ratio, compensation and benefit packages to attract and retain top scholars, and competitive facilities and research capabilities. The college set the goal of doubling financial aid and growing the student body by 16% to 2,900. Next year, Lafayette will charge nearly $74,000 in tuition, fees, and room and board.