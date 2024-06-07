A new group emerges to save University of the Arts as the school faces a chaotic final day

Chaos swirled at University of the Arts Friday, the final day ever for the Philadelphia institution with roots dating back nearly 150 years.

Will email accounts be turned off at the end of the day? How long will emergency housing last? Which employees will be asked to stay to help complete the closure after Friday? Where will records be stored? Props sent? Will administration ever meet with students and staff? How long will staff be paid? When will formal layoff notices be issued?

Amid the uncertainty, a new group of parents and alumni has emerged as a “committee of concerned community members” to support students, appeal to lawmakers and others potentially in a position to help, and possibly stave off closure and reimagine what University of the Arts can be.

Frank Machos, head of the Philadelphia School District’s Office of the Arts & Creative Learning, is helping anchor the group. Machos, who earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. at UArts, was set to join the university’s board of trustees this month. In conversations with top university executives just a few weeks before the closure announcement, there was no inkling that a catastrophe was imminent, he said.

“I feel confident that nobody in the upper leadership — nobody that I was in contact with had any idea this was coming,” Machos said. “I was on calls with foundations, securing support for campus expansion. I was receiving texts from upper leadership.”

After a planned town hall with university leaders was cancelled 10 minutes before it was scheduled to begin, people who had never met each other before began to mobilize. The group now includes not just parents and alumni with experience in multiple fields, but also two deans who hope to save the school.

Machos said representatives of the group have already had a conversation with Middle States Committee on Higher Education, the agency which pulled University of the Arts’ accreditation after it announced it was closing nearly immediately.

“They are open to having a conversation with us,” Machos said. “We think the largest piece that needs to be addressed is the financial issues.”

Machos said the group was particularly stunned that once the crisis became evident, no one at University of the Arts turned to its alumni, a network of creatives known for thinking outside the box.

In the short term, the group’s focus is supporting students as they transfer to institutions that have already raised their hands to help. Next, they want to focus on some way to preserve the university.

“Can these students walk in graduation as University of the Arts students, with that diploma? That’s our ideal situation, rather than some type of absorption,” said Machos. ”Every higher ed institution is reimagining what their future is going to be. We can probably create one of the most forward-thinking schools on the planet.”

Seven days of turmoil

A week ago, university president Kerry Walk and board of trustees chair Judson Aaron announced the school would close June 7 because of an unspecified financial crisis. Another trustee later estimated that the crisis — whose details even she did not have — would take about $40 million to solve. Walk has since resigned.

One staffer said they were interviewed by representatives of Alvarez & Marsal, the global consulting firm hired to oversee the university’s closure, on Thursday, but given no answers.

The staffer, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said they were not even sure if they should show up to work when the weekend is over.

“None of us have heard who’s being extended past June 7, or if anyone’s being extended,” the staffer said. “We don’t know if we have jobs on Monday.”

Also unanswered is whether a merger with Temple University, which officials have confirmed is currently being explored, is possible and, if the parties agree, what will be left to save. Temple has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the University of the Arts to formally explore the merger, according to a source close to the process who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Mergers typically take at least a year to complete, and University of the Arts - whose leaders said they explored every possible alternative to closure prior to the announcement - told the Middle States Commission on Higher Education it would close Friday.