University of the Arts closure will be the subject of Philadelphia City Council hearing, investigation

At least one government body began demanding answers of University of the Arts Thursday, with Philadelphia City Council calling for hearings into how the venerable university collapsed so quickly.

The arts college is set to close Friday, a week after its president and board chair said an unspecified financial crisis would prompt them to shut the university down. President Kerry Walk resigned days later, and the board has since brought in a global management firm to manage the university’s closure.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla is set to introduce legislation calling for council’s education committee to hold hearings, and Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, the committee chair, said he backed the inquiries.

Squilla said he was on a call with university leaders, along with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, and state and federal officials, and hung up with “a lot of questions that we asked that they weren’t able to provide answers to. I think the only way that we get the answers is to bring them in and have them be able to on the record say exactly what happened.”

Squilla said the university officials were vague, and gave answers that made it seem like the school closed because accreditation was pulled by Middle States Commission on Higher Education; Middle States has made it clear in an unusual public statement that it pulled accreditation only after University of the Arts informed officials they were closing with a week’s notice.

“There’s a lot of confusion and makes you really want to look into it deeper: What happened, and did they exhaust all options?” Squilla said. “We’re looking at other options — state folks coming in to oversee this. There’s a lot of things at play right now. I don’t think we’re willing to take their unilateral decision as the rule.”

Thomas, in a statement, noted the university months ago hammered out its first-ever union contract with faculty, and said the university’s sudden closure “was a massive blow to the students and faculty of the prestigious school, as well as the Avenue of the Arts and the broader arts and culture community... artists, educators, and staff supported UArts students’ journeys, and for the rug to be pulled out from under them so soon after a contract ratification is highly concerning and should be thoroughly investigated.”

Thomas said the education committee would “investigate this issue to the furthest extent possible, in search of the answers that the University of the Arts has failed to provide about their abrupt closure.”

Elected officials and national teachers’ union president Randi Weingarten are expected to come to campus Friday afternoon for a rally.