Penn Hillel is vandalized days before Yom Kippur

Penn Hillel was vandalized shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, just days before Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar, said Rabbi Gabe Greenberg.

“He stayed for less than a minute, and while he was in the building, he knocked over several pieces of furniture, while shouting antisemitic obscenities about Jewish people,” Greenberg said in a statement from Penn Hillel. “Our staff chased him out of the building, where he was quickly apprehended by Penn Police.”

No students were present during the incident and no one was hurt, he said.

Penn Public Safety said in a statement that the individual was “experiencing a crisis” and was transported for further evaluation. Police had been notified earlier about a man who was overturning trash cans on Walnut Street and “acting erratically” and then encountered the same man at Hillel.

“Penn Public Safety also initiated and is following all protocols for potential bias incidents on campus and is continuing to provide additional support to the Hillel community following this incident,” Penn Public Safety said.

The incident comes as tensions already are high on campus, one day before the Palestine Writes literature festival is scheduled to begin there, which some have criticized for including speakers with a history of antisemitic remarks. Others have defended the festival, billed as the largest Palestinian literature gathering in North America, as a cultural event celebrating Palestinian culture and arts.

Penn Hillel hadn’t yet opened for the day, but the man was able to get in when a member of the Penn Hillel community was entering for morning prayer services, the rabbi said.

Greenberg noted that there is a guard at the building, and during times of high visibility, such as on Shabbat or holidays, an additional off-duty Penn police officer is stationed there.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority — first, foremost, and always,” the rabbi said.

Greenberg said Penn Hillel will continue to serve the Jewish community, noting that 3,000 undergraduates in the last year have entered to attend classes, celebrate holidays, have meals and go to prayer services.

“We are saddened by these events, but are utterly undeterred in our mission — to support every single student on campus during their Penn journey, Jewishly, and in so many other ways — today, tomorrow, and for years to come,” Greenberg said.