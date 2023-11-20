Petitioners nationwide ask Penn to defend those who speak in support of Palestinians

A petition signed by more than 500 academics and writers from inside and outside the United States has called on the University of Pennsylvania to defend its students, faculty, and staff against targeted harassment for speaking in support of Palestinians.

The move comes as anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish harassment complaints have spiked regionally and nationally and as college campuses struggle to respond to concerns voiced in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent military siege of Gaza.

“In recent weeks, faculty and students who have spoken out for Palestinian literature, lives, rights, and freedom have been subject to online death threats, libelous public petitions, and harassment and intimidation by both colleagues and the Penn Administration,” the petition said.

“We the undersigned call for the University of Pennsylvania to step up and defend, protect, and support its Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim students, faculty, and staff under attack.”

The academics are asking Penn President Liz Magill to offer a statement of support for the academic freedom and safety of Penn faculty who have been attacked on social media and within the university, and for Penn to “repudiate all libelous and defamatory attacks on its Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim students and faculty.”

It also calls on Penn to “show the same level of concern for them as it purports for Jewish students and faculty.”

Other local universities whose professors have signed the petition are Penn State, Stockton, Drexel, Swarthmore, Haverford, Temple, and Bryn Mawr. Professors from the other seven Ivy League universities also signed, as well as academics in other countries, including Spain, England, Germany, and Canada.

“We need safe campuses where people can express their views and debate each other,” said Deepa Kumar, a professor of journalism and media studies at Rutgers University, who signed the petition.

Bill Mullen, a professor emeritus at Purdue University in Indiana, said the petition came together within the last seven to 10 days, an effort by concerned faculty both inside and outside of Penn. He said it was sent Monday morning to top Penn administrators, deans, and others.

“The people who signed it want the university to apologize to the faculty, staff, and students who have felt unprotected,” said Mullen, who was on the organizing committee for the Palestine Writes literature festival he attended at Penn in September. “These are people who commit their livelihood and energies to the university, and they deserve to be protected like everybody else.”

Mullen provided examples of harassment and intimidation experienced by faculty and students but asked that they not be used to protect those involved.

He noted an Oct. 28 letter by the American Association of University Professors calling on Penn to do more to support its Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim faculty and students.

“The University received a letter from AAUP-Penn late in October and are aware of the related petition,” a Penn spokesperson said. “We share AAUP-Penn’s desire to keep all members of our community safe, as well as its commitment to academic freedom. We look forward to engaging with the AAUP-Penn leadership.”

A history of complaints

The festival on Penn’s campus was criticized by some for inviting speakers who had a history of making antisemitic remarks. Some major donors called on Penn to cancel the festival, which it did not. More than 4,000 people, describing themselves as alumni and supporters of Penn, sent an open letter to Magill challenging Penn’s handling of the festival.

Magill in statements condemned the speakers and announced a university plan to combat antisemitism, as well as a presidential commission to look at the “interconnectedness of antisemitism and other forms of hate, including Islamophobia.” At a trustees meeting earlier this month, she said she regretted that anyone doubted her position on antisemitism and vowed to regain the trust of alumni.

Penn has experienced several antisemitic incidents this semester, including a swastika painted on the inside of an academic building and vandalism at Penn Hillel. Earlier this month, some Penn staff members received “vile, disturbing” emails threatening violence against the Jewish community, particularly Penn Hillel and Lauder College House, Magill had said. While a safety sweep deemed the threats not credible, Penn police and the FBI are investigating, Magill had said.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law filed a complaint against Penn this month, alleging it has failed to address harassment and discrimination against its students. The U.S. Department of Education last week said it was opening an investigation into Penn, as well as investigations at several other colleges, including Lafayette in Easton, over allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

‘Treat all forms of racism with equal concern’

Mullen said academics wrote the petition in part to counter the criticism of heavyweight donors who have been pressuring Penn to do more to fight antisemitism. Some donors have even called on Magill and board chair Scott L. Bok to step down.

Ania Loomba, a Penn professor of English and comparative literature who signed the petition, said the university has failed to support those who have stood up for Palestinians. Most of the school’s comments and efforts have been focused on antisemitism, she said.

“Treat all forms of racism with equal concern,” she said.

While some Penn leaders have met with faculty who have been under attack, “nothing concrete has been done, and in the meantime, the threats have been escalating.”