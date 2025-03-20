Penn unions rally to encourage administration to oppose federal funding cuts, canceling of diversity initiatives

As the Trump administration continues to lord federal funding over universities whose policies he finds at odds with his worldview, a coalition of the University of Pennsylvania faculty, staff, and students from the University of Pennsylvania insist the institution step in and take a stand against the president.

During a noon rally of hundreds Thursday that included members of at least six Penn unions, the coalition delivered a petition that included calls for the university to fill gaps amid federal funding cuts; uphold diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts; and stand up for LGBTQ+ members of the Penn community.

Penn did not respond to requests for comment regarding protest demands.

“Students like me make this school what it is, students like me provide Penn with its background on DEI, and Penn would not be what it is without us,” said Gabrielle Cayo, a sophomore and member of UMOJA, which aims to “unite students and student groups of the African Diaspora” at Penn.

The pleas for Penn to protect its community against threats from the Trump administration’s policies come as universities across the country announce hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures as federal funding hangs in limbo. Johns Hopkins University announced this month it would be letting go more than 2,000 workers as a result of the dismantling of U.S. Agency for International Development, known as USAID, which the university worked closely with on public health issues and received significant funding from. Also this month, Columbia University lost $400 million in contracts and grants over its handling of antisemitic complaints.

Just Wednesday the White House announced it paused $175 million in federal funding — 17.5% of Penn’s roughly $1 billion it receives annually from the federal government — because it allowed transgender athlete Lia Thomas to compete on its women’s swimming team and break records in 2022.

Already at Penn, postdoctoral students like Chris Large saw research funds disrupted. Though Large’s National Science Foundation funding was ordered reinstated by a federal judge, Penn’s unions estimate millions in research funds have been frozen or paused.

“We risk losing the entire generation of American-trained PhD scientists to foreign countries,” said Large making the case for Penn to step in and fill funding gaps with its $22.3 billion endowment.

“If these changes to science funding stay the same, that next cure likely won’t be developed at a U.S. university, and if Penn does not stand with their employees, they similarly risk losing their competitiveness.”

Large, who is with Research Associates and Postdocs United at Penn (RAPUP-UAW), was backed by state Rep. Rick Krajewski, state Sen. Anthony H. Williams, and state Sen. Nikil Saval. Krajewski said Penn could not throw community members “to the wolves” out of fear of federal reprisal, adding it was time for the school “to use its immense resources in defense of its student body and its workforce.”

Penn’s response to the latest Trump cut fell short of the expectations of many in the community, including Penn Museum Workers United (AFSCME Local 397) and the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR SEIU) who were present at Thursday’s event.

The school, which had not received an official notice of a funding pause, argued it had followed the regulations set by the NCAA and other Ivy League schools on the matter.

Critics of the school’s response to the Trump administration threats accuse the Penn administration of “anticipatory obedience.” The school has scrubbed mentions of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives after the administration threatened to pull federal funding from schools that take part in those efforts.

Top of mind among those present at the rally was Mahmoud Khalil, a former graduate student at Columbia University and green card holder, who took on a prominent role in pro-Palestinian protests on campus last Spring and was arrested by immigration enforcement early this month.

“I don’t see freedom when the government ignores judicial orders, and students and postdocs are being imprisoned and disappeared because of talking about the political beliefs or posting about them on social media,” said Meera Sundaram, a genetics professor at Penn.

To this end, community members who signed the petition also demanded the school uphold a 2016 sanctuary campus policy that essentially banned federal immigration authorities from campus or any information sharing of undocumented students with authorities unless there was a warrant present. Union leaders said their attempts to get the school to reaffirm its commitment to its immigrant student body and faculty remained ignored until Tuesday, two days before their publicized rally.

The school sent out an email offering support services to its immigrant community that includes consultations with imitation attorneys to discuss travel bans and their potential effects and letters of attendance or employment to anyone traveling abroad.

Though the school didn’t mention the 2016 “sanctuary campus” policy by name, it did say access to school buildings — the Penn campus is largely open to the public and law enforcement — is limited to “law enforcement officers with judicial warrants or subpoenas.”

The school added, administrative warrants are not enough to enter private Penn buildings and law enforcement would require explicit permission or invitation.

Amy Offner, associate professor of History and president of AAUP-Penn, took the email as a victory.

“After months of saying nothing, they conceded,” said Offner. “I think it shows that Penn can be moved and now we need to get them to move on all the other issues.”

Still, almost all present acknowledged their school would require constant pressure. In a somewhat theatrical way, more than a dozen people rolled out the pages long petition and walked it to College Hall where two school representatives took the signatures but sent the group away.