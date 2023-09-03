Upper Darby schools will hold half-day sessions due to excessive heat this week

This week’s expected heat wave, which could be the longest September heat wave in this region since 1931, has prompted another school district in the area to opt for shortened days, with Upper Darby announcing it will hold half-day sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Upper Darby High School and Beverly Hills Middle School will close at 1 p.m. on those days, while Drexel Hill Middle School will close at 1:30 p.m., according to a statement issued by Superintendent Daniel P. McGarry. The school day will end at 12:30 p.m. for first through fifth graders, and the district’s kindergartens will also be on abbreviated schedules, the statement said.

In a weather trend that started Sunday, and could break records before it’s over, the Philadelphia area is forecast to see several days with highs in the upper 90s and humid conditions. Rain enters the forecast on Friday, and highs are expected to plummet by next weekend.

Upper Darby’s decision follows an announcement last week from the Philadelphia school district that 74 city schools will hold half-days on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the expected heat.

The Philadelphia schools selected for the shortened days do not have adequate air-conditioning, and the district’s chief operating officer, Oz Hill, said the decision was made “to ensure safe and healthy school environments for our students and staff.”

Students in Upper Darby began school last week. Philadelphia kids are headed back to the classroom on Tuesday, meaning many will start the year with half-days.