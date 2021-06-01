The University of Pennsylvania intends to have a fully vaccinated campus in the fall.

The Ivy League university announced Tuesday it would require all faculty, staff and doctoral students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1. It previously announced that students would need the vaccination for the fall semester except for those with medical or religious exceptions.

Penn was a front-runner in announcing last month that all of its health system employees would be required to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

“The single most important measure each of us can take to protect ourselves along with those on campus and in our surrounding communities is to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Penn leaders said in announcement to the campus Tuesday.

» READ MORE: Rutgers becomes first college in the region, possibly the nation, to require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 400 colleges and universities have said they will require students and/or employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, which has kept a running tally. Brown and Columbia are the only other Ivy League universities that have said they will require both students and employees to be vaccinated, according to the Chronicle list. The others, including Princeton, have said they will require students to be vaccinated.

No other local colleges on the Chronicle list, except for the College of New Jersey, has said it will require employees to have the vaccinations. Other local colleges on the list that will require students to have vaccinations include: Thomas Jefferson, Drexel, Bryn Mawr, Bucknell, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, Muhlenberg, Dickinson, Gwynedd Mercy, Haverford, Lafayette, Lehigh, Rider, Rowan, Rutgers, Stockton, Swarthmore, the University of Delaware and the University of the Sciences.

» READ MORE: Penn health system takes the lead in requiring employees to be vaccinated

Rutgers was the first in the region and possibly the nation to announce in March that it would require the vaccines for students.

Penn is the largest private employer in Philadelphia. More than 26,500 undergraduate and graduate students attend the university and there are 18,000 faculty and staff.

Employees will be required to record their vaccination status on a Penn website. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue to participate in daily symptom checks and screening tests and will need to wear a mask indoors, the university said.

Penn last week lifted outdoor mask-wearing requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

When Penn announced that health system employees would be required to get the vaccine, the system said more than 33,000 out of 47,000 already are fully immunized.