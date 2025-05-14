Washington Township school board refuses to reinstate its suspended superintendent

The Washington Township school board has refused to reinstate schools chief Eric Hibbs, who was suspended two months ago with pay.

At a contentious meeting Tuesday night, the board also failed to approve a motion to hire an interim superintendent to lead the Gloucester County school system while the board sorts out a leadership crisis.

Board president Julie Kozempel expressed her frustration with board members by gathering her belongings and storming out of the meeting. Board members implored her not to leave.

“You can’t do that. Sit down,” one member said.

“I’m going home. I’m out,” said Kozempel. She departed through a side door.

The district has been in disarray since the board suspended Hibbs in March. A reason for the suspension has not been given. Efforts to reach Hibbs have been unsuccessful.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the nine-member board first considered a motion to appoint Dennis Vespe as the interim superintendent, effective immediately. The appointment was to run through through May 12, 2026, or until Hibbs returns from administrative leave.

Vespe, a longtime educator, has previously been superintendent in Gloucester City and Somerdale school districts. He would have been paid $750 a day or $15,000 a month.

The motion to appoint Vespe failed, with four board members voting in favor and five abstaining. Five votes are needed to select a superintendent.

Several board members gave Vespe high marks and said his resume was impressive. Member Elayne Clancy said the board should reinstate Hibbs, especially in light of a looming budget crisis for the upcoming school year.

“It’s a lot of money we could use for our kids,” Clancy said.

A second motion to bring back Hibbs also failed with the board split three ways. Three members voted yes, three no, and three abstained.

It was unclear who would lead the district and how it would operate without a superintendent. After Hibbs was placed on leave, the board has named several acting superintendents to serve temporarily.

Hibbs was appointed superintendent in May 2023 and awarded a four-year contract. He previously was a schools chief in Marlboro Township in Monmouth County and Mount Holly.

The next board meeting is Tuesday.

During public comment, Rob Scardino, a teacher in the district, announced he had withdrawn a complaint filed with the School Ethics Commission that named Hibbs, Pamela Nathan, an assistant superintendent, and board member Carol Chila.

Scardino, who stepped down recently as vice president of the Washington Township Education Association, cited his “personal inability to gather sufficient evidence to continue” and apologized to all three. Details about the complaint were not disclosed and a district spokesperson said he had no information about it.

After the failed votes, the board took a recess for about 15 minutes and went to closed executive session with its attorney. A packed auditorium waited for their return.

When the meeting resumed, board vice president Stephen Serrano presided. Serrano had joined the meeting earlier by telephone but a board member complained that that violated board policy.

Kozempel said she had given Serrano permission to call in to the meeting.

Serrano said he missed the meeting to attend his girlfriend’s graduation from Rowan University. “I was home and that’s where I should have stayed.”

Kozempel returned to the meeting after the breaks, and blasted Chila, blaming her and “everyone associated with her” for the board’s turmoil.

“I’ve never seen anything this toxic in my life,” Kozempel said. “Everyone up here should be embarrassed.”

Chila, a former board president, said the accusations had turned personal and denied that she had derailed both votes.

“I’m not going to stoop to that level and be unprofessional,” Chila said. “I’m not going to take your bait to comment on anything going on.”

Callisto Taraborelli, a student representative, reminded the board that other students were in the audience or watching online. Board member Patricia Blome said therapy and training may be needed to resolve the conflicts.

“Grow up. A bunch of you are acting like kids, spoiled little kids,” said Sean Lindsay, a former board member.

2025-26 budget approved

By a 6-3 vote, the board approved a $167.5 million budget for the 2025-26 school year, after rejecting the proposal earlier this month.

Board member Scott Laliberte said a 7.13% tax increase was a burden for taxpayers. The increase will add $345 in taxes annually to a home assessed at the township average of $232,000.

Washington Township was among 74 South Jersey districts allowed to apply for a new state incentive program this year that permitted districts to exceed a 2% tax levy cap.

In return for increasing the local tax burden, districts can get additional state aid for 5% of the amount of local taxes raised above the 2% cap.

Despite the increase, Washington Township’s budget called for cutting 84 positions, mostly support staff. It also would eliminate middle school sports.

Officials said the final count would be determined in coming days. The district sent reduction-in-force notices to some employees.

Emotions ran high at the meeting, with some employees choking back tears. Beth Marchese, a specialized assistant, said she was among 75 employees whose hours would be reduced and would lose money, their pensions and benefits.

“You’re going to raise our taxes and cut our pay,” she said, noting that many affected are also residents. “Our pay isn’t what some people make babysitting.”