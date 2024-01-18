Camden school board president says he will take leave pending the outcome of the sexual assault civil trial against him

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy has called for Camden Advisory School Board President Wasim Muhammad to resign immediately, citing “the appalling and heinous nature” of allegations by a former student who accused him of abusing her for years.

In a statement, however, Muhammad’s attorney said Muhammad would take a leave of absence from the board, pending the outcome of the civil trial on accusations he sexually assaulted his former student when he was her teacher starting in 1994 at Cooper B. Hatch Middle School. He has denied the allegations.

“During that period of time, he will be focused on the case and will not have any contact with the board or the district administration,” his attorney Troy Archie said Thursday. “He does not want to distract from the business of the school district during this period of time and will reassess his elected position once the issues are remedied.”

The action followed Murphy’s statement to the Inquirer in response to questions about the sexual abuse allegations. The troubled school system has operated under a 2013 state takeover that stripped the nine-member school board of governing authority.

“While we understand litigation is ongoing, the appalling and heinous nature of these allegations casts doubt on Mr. Muhammad’s ability to effectively serve the Camden City School District,” Murphy’s spokesperson Maggie Garbarino said in a statement.

Muhammad did not respond to messages seeking comment. He has served on the board since 2013 and has been president since 2020. The board serves in an advisory capacity and has no real authority to make and enact changes. State-appointed Superintendent Katrina McCombs runs the district.

A lawsuit, filed in September 2021, accuses Muhammad, now a minister and prominent community activist, of grooming his student for the abuse by singling her out for special attention. The lawsuit alleges that district employees who knew about the abuse failed to stop it.

The alleged abuse began when the girl was 14, and Muhammad — then known as Donnie Walker — was her social studies teacher, the lawsuit said. At least one sexual encounter occurred on school property and the others at motels and his home, the lawsuit said. The school district has declined comment.

Now 44, married, and the mother of two teenage sons, the former student tried to lodge criminal charges in 2021 with Cherry Hill police but the statue of limitations had expired, her attorney said. She is named Jane Doe in the lawsuit to keep her identity confidential.

Archie has maintained that the allegations against Muhammad are “a frivolous and meritless case lacking legitimate facts. These allegations remain more than 30 years old with no physical, forensic evidence or credible live witnesses.”

Superior Court Judge John Kennedy will hear arguments on Friday at 9 a.m. on motions by Muhammad and the district to dismiss the case. A trial date has been set for Feb. 5, depending on the outcome of Friday’s hearing.

This is a developing story.