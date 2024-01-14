A former student has alleged sexual abuse for years by current Camden Advisory School Board president

A former Camden School District student has accused Wasim Muhammad, Camden Advisory School Board president, of sexually abusing her for years starting in 1994 when he was her middle school teacher and continuing even after she moved out of state.

A civil lawsuit scheduled for trial next month before a Superior Court judge in Camden County accuses Muhammad, now a minister and prominent community activist, of grooming her for the abuse by singling her out for special attention. The lawsuit alleges that district employees who knew about the abuse failed to stop it.

“Her story is extremely tragic,” said her lawyer Jeffrey P. Fritz. His client, now 44, married, and the mother of two teenage sons, lives in the South, where she is a kindergarten teacher. She is named Jane Doe in the lawsuit to keep her identity confidential.

Muhammad has denied the allegations in court filings. In a statement, his lawyer, Troy Archie, said the allegations were “frivolous and meritless and based on circumstantial evidence lacking legitimate facts.”

“My client has been a dedicated public servant to the city of Camden and the school district for decades,” Archie said. Muhammad did not respond to messages.

The 18-page lawsuit, filed in September 2021, names Muhammad and the South Jersey school system. It alleges that at least one sexual encounter occurred on school property. The school district declined comment. The employees the lawsuit alleges knew about the abuse are not identified.

Lawyers for the district and Muhammad have asked Superior Court Judge Jon Kennedy to dismiss the case, and arguments are scheduled for Jan. 19. An arbitrator who reviewed the files and depositions recommended a $1 million settlement that would have made Muhammad liable for 60% of that amount, but that was rejected.

‘Incessant compliments’

The alleged acts began when the woman was 14 and an eighth grader at Cooper B. Hatch Middle School, according to the lawsuit. Muhammad, who was known then as Donald Walker, told her that he “liked” her and that she was beautiful. He would give her “incessant compliments” and find excuses for her to stay after class, the lawsuit said.

One day, Muhammad asked her to stay behind after class and fondled her breasts and vagina, which occurred on several occasions, the lawsuit said. He “relied upon her young age in assuming control over her,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that Muhammad took the girl to the Feather Nest Inn in Cherry Hill and other motels for sexual activity. He allegedly told her that he loved her and that she was his girlfriend, the lawsuit said.

When the girl enrolled in nearby Camden High School as a freshman, the sexual activity continued, the lawsuit said, and she was instructed to go to his house before and after school where they had sexual intercourse.

According to court documents, the victim said another Hatch teacher saw her and Muhammad leaving his home on Baird Boulevard during the school day and questioned her about it. The victim said she denied it was her. The teacher told the girl’s mother about it and she again denied it.

The teacher testified that she was concerned that the girl “was not where she should have been, and I didn’t feel comfortable with her coming out of a house, and a teacher coming out of the house...” She did not report what she saw to the state’s child protective agency, the documents said.

In a motion seeking to dismiss the case, Archie said the teacher had a prior romantic relationship with Muhammad. Archie also contended there is “no physical, forensic, or credible live witness testimony regarding the allegations.”

After the girl moved out of the area with her family after her freshman year, according to the lawsuit, Muhammad traveled there on two occasions to have sex with her. He eventually convinced her to return to New Jersey in 1997 to be with him.

According to the lawsuit, Muhammad “coerced” her to engage in sexual activity with him and his wife and took her to a pornography theater where he forced her to have sex with a stranger while Muhammad watched and masturbated. After that, she left New Jersey and returned to live with her family.

According to Fritz, his client first attempted to file criminal charges against Muhammad with Cherry Hill police, a town where some of the alleged assaults occurred, but the statute of limitations had expired. She decided to pursue a civil action, he said.

“I admire the courage and strength of anyone who comes forward,” said Fritz.

From substitute teacher to minister and school board leader

Muhammad was reelected in November to a three-year term on the Camden Advisory School Board. Because the school system has been under a state takeover since 2013, board members serve in an advisory capacity. Muhammad was just reelected president at the board’s reorganization.

For the last 15 years, Muhammad has been a minister of the Nation of Islam Temple No. 20, in the city’s Parkside section. He also heads the adjoining Muhammad University of Islam School.

But starting in 1992, Muhammad was employed by the district until 1998, when he was given a non-renewal letter, according to court filings. He was initially hired as a long-term substitute through a law that allows schools to hire non-certified teachers. He began as a social studies teacher at Hatch and later taught special education.

Muhammad testified during proceedings that he is married to several wives and was married to the victim for about a year when she turned 18 in 1997, according to the documents.

The victim, who previously was Muslim, has denied that she was married to Muhammad, according to Fritz. Muhammad referred to her as his “spiritual wife” in legal proceedings, the lawyer said.