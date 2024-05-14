Jury awards plaintiff $1.6 million in sex abuse trial against Wasim Muhammad

A jury in the civil sex abuse trial against Wasim Muhammad has rejected the claim that the former middle school teacher sexually abused his student three decades ago, but did find that both he and the Camden City School District were negligent, awarding her $1.6 million.

The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, said she was “relieved” by the verdict, which was decided in 18 parts.

“I’m gratified that I stood up for myself finally,” she said after the trial concluded before Superior Court Judge John Kennedy.

While the jury found that Muhammad, 56, the Camden School Board Advisory president and Muslim minister in Camden, had not assaulted his former student nor engaged in nonconsensual sexual contact when the plaintiff was younger than 18, they did decide he “recklessly or intentionally committed extreme and outrageous conduct” upon her.

They also found the district “was negligent in supervising” Muhammad, then known as Donnie Walker, and “created or permitted a sexually hostile educational environment,” which caused the plaintiff harm.

Brian Budic, solicitor for the school district, was surprised by the outcome, given the jury did not find that Muhammad sexually assaulted the plaintiff when she was his student.

“The jury verdict, frankly, makes no sense,” Budic said. “How can Camden City School District be held liable?”

Budic and Muhammad’s lawyer, Troy Archie, said their clients would likely appeal or seek a new trial. Archie planned to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Muhammad’s Temple No. 20 following the verdict.

The jury will return June 17 to decide whether punitive damages should be awarded.

The school district will be liable for 60% of the $1.6 million; Muhammad will be liable for 40%.

The accusations

In the lawsuit, Muhammad was accused of sexually abusing Doe when she was a student at Cooper B. Hatch Middle School, and he was her seventh-grade social studies teacher. She alleged they started having sex in 1994, and he abused her for years, even after she moved to the South.

The lawsuit also alleged that school district employees who knew about the relationship failed to stop it.

During the trial, the jury heard emotional and graphic testimony from the plaintiff, which the Inquirer is not identifying because it does not name victims in sexual assault cases without their consent.

Among her allegations: She said the two engaged in a threesome with one of his many wives, and that he took the plaintiff to a porn theater and forced her to have sex with a stranger while he watched and masturbated.

“He sexually assaulted her every way imaginable,” said her attorney Jeffrey Fritz.

During Muhammad’s testimony, he told the jury that he began a relationship with his former student when she was 18, when they married under his Islamic faith (she denies that the two were ever married). Muhammad said he is legally married to his childhood sweetheart, Stephanie, and currently has four spiritual wives. Besides the plaintiff, he was married to another woman, but that relationship ended previously, he said.

Muhammad had denied he had a sexual relationship with the plaintiff before she was 18. Muhammad testified that he started relationships with four of his six wives when they were 18, including the plaintiff.

The plaintiff waited until 2020 to come forward with her allegations because, she said, “I felt very shamed. I felt stupid. I felt like nobody would believe me.”

She tried to file a complaint with Cherry Hill police (some of the alleged sexual assaults occurred at the Feathernest Inn in Cherry Hill), but was told that it was too late to pursue criminal charges.

Now 45, the plaintiff filed the lawsuit under the New Jersey Child Victims Act, a state law passed in 2019 that allows victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers up until they turn 55.

This story will continue to be updated.