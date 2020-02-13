The group did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment. On its website, it describes itself as a “grass-roots organization” that “believes that we must wrest political, economic and social control away from the hostile elite who have usurped power in America.” It says it aims to reach people by bypassing the “controlled news” media so “swift and immediate action can be taken against the people who are destroying our race and civilization,” and includes photos of people holding banners that say “One Race One Nation End Immigration.”