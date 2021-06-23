The president of Widener University said Wednesday that she will depart next summer and join the University of Pennsylvania, where she will help prepare future college leaders.

Julie E. Wollman, 61, a Philadelphia native, will have led Chester-based Widener for six years when she retires from the presidency next June.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Widener’s president,” Wollman said in a statement. “Student success has been at the heart of every decision and effort I have made at Widener.”

Wollman, who got her bachelor’s from Harvard and her doctorate from New York University, will become a professor of practice in higher education at Penn’s Graduate School of Education, where she got a master’s degree. The school has educated 60 future college presidents or chancellors over the last two decades.

Pam Grossman, the Dean of Penn’s School of Education, cited Wollman’s “tremendous experience and an entrepreneurial spirit” in announcing her appointment, effective next July.

At Widener, Wollman started the Common Ground Initiative, which encourages respectful dialogue among people with different views and is designed to reduce polarization. She also appointed the university’s first full-time diversity officer and offered reduced tuition to employees of the city of Chester.

She teaches inmates at the State Correctional Institution in Chester. And she saw integrated health sciences programs as potential growth areas, launching or planning programs in occupational therapy, for physician assistants, speech language pathology, and nutrition.

“Julie Wollman has been a dedicated president who has worked thoughtfully and purposefully to strengthen Widener,” Paul Beideman, chair of Widener’s board of trustees, said in a statement.

Before Widener, Wollman was president of Edinboro University in Erie County, one of Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities and among six slated for mergers next year if approved by the board next month. She previously worked at Wheelock College and Worcester State University, both in Massachusetts.