Woodbury City Public Schools will be closed Monday due to a threat on social media, officials said

Citing a threat posted on social media, Woodbury City Public Schools will be closed Monday, the district’s superintendent announced Sunday night in a letter to the Gloucester County community.

“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families,” Superintendent Andrew T. Bell Sr. said in the letter. “Please be assured that school safety remains our top priority, and we are taking every precaution necessary to maintain a secure environment.”

Bell said the district is working with the Woodbury City Police Department “to allow them the time needed to investigate and track the source of this threat thoroughly.”

The letter did not provide specifics on the threat but reiterated “there is no immediate indication that the threat is valid.”

Woodbury police also posted a brief statement on Facebook saying it was “aware of the recent threats made against our schools and are actively investigating the situation.”

All after-school activities are also canceled as well as transportation services, Bell said.

According to the district’s website, Woodbury Public Schools consist of Evergreen Avenue Elementary, Walnut Elementary, West End Memorial Elementary and Woodbury Junior-Senior High School.

He urged families to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to police or school officials. Police said calls should be made to 609-221-6721.

The closing comes just days after a mass shooting at a school outside of Atlanta, Ga., that left two teachers and two students dead and nine others wounded. A 14-year-old student has been charged in the shooting at Apalachee High School in Windsor.