How’s year-round school going in Philly? Mayor Parker is expected to give a first look.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who ran on a promise to bring year-round school to Philadelphia, is scheduled to give a progress report on the city’s extended-day, extended-year programs on Thursday afternoon.

The mayor, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., and Debora Carrera, the city’s chief education officer, are expected to tour Southwark Elementary’s after-school program, part of the city’s foray into year-round schools.

Advertisement

Twenty-five schools around the city — 20 district schools and five charters — are in the initial cohort that offer before- and after-care, as well as programming during winter break, spring break, and six weeks during the summer.

Parents do not pay for the services, but spots are limited.

Watlington had initially planned a pilot of up to 10 schools in the first year of extended-day, extended-year programming.

Those 20 district schools are: Add B. Anderson Elementary, Carnell Elementary, Cramp Elementary, Farrell Elementary, F.S. Edmonds Elementary, Gideon Elementary, Gompers Elementary, Greenberg Elementary, G.W. Childs Elementary, Juniata Park Academy, Locke Elementary, Morton Elementary, Overbrook Educational Center, T.M. Peirce Elementary, Pennell Elementary, Solis-Cohen Elementary, Southwark Elementary, Vare-Washington Elementary, Webster Elementary and Richard Wright Elementary.

The charters are: Belmont Charter, Northwood Charter, Pan American Charter, Mastery Pickett, and Universal Creighton Charter.

Services are not provided by school staff, but instead by community providers chosen by the city.

Schools operating in the first year of the pilot aren’t necessarily going to be included in year two, which is tentatively expected to add academic programming delivered by teachers.