The Roots drummer is an avowed workaholic, streaming live DJ sets focused on individual artists for multiple hours most nights. This week he went all in on a label: Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff’s Philadelphia International Records. Their TSOP OK??groove was a dominant force in the 1970s, with acts like the O’Jays and Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. The two-part, 5 1/2-hour set is archived on the Roots YouTube page.
The New Orleans institution has been transformed under sousaphonist Ben Jaffe from a fusty old fashioned relic into a vital, freewheeling and nimble ensemble that specializes in unexpected collaborations. This weekend a benefit for the out-of-work band — they’re calling it ‘Round Midnight Preserves — pairs the Crescent City musicians with a host of guests, including Irma Thomas, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Beck, Dave Matthews, Jim James, PJ Morton, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Saturday at 8 p.m. at PresHallFoudation.org.
The Mainline music club has been filling the live show void by broadcasting old concerts via the steaming platform Nugs.net. On Saturday, the venue will host its first live-on-stage webcast, with Talking Heads cover band Start Making Sense. There will be no audience, but the musicians will play together in the flesh, with no Zooming necessary. It’s free — your tips go to the band and AMH staffers. 8 p.m. Friday at ardmoremusic.com.
ESPN”s latest sports documentary focuses on the 1998 race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to surpass Roger Maris’ record of 61 home runs in a season, a big deal at the time now remembered ignominiously due to allegations of performance enhancing drug use. Long Gone Summer has appeal for music as well as sports fans because the doc is scored by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, who’s mixture of acoustic and electronic instrumental musings soundtracks the triumphant excitement and the feeling of being cheated that lingered in the aftermath. On Demand from ESPN.
The 52-year-old songwriter who died in April of COVID-19 was best known for his work with power-pop wonders Fountains of Wayne, but he also played with electro-pop outfit Ivy and wrote for TV, theater ‚and film. Saving For a Custom Van, whose title is taken from a lyric in Fountains of Wayne’s Utopia Parkway, is a heartfelt 31-song tribute, with a wide range of indie acts, including Ted Leo, Charly Bliss, Nada Surf, Jeff Rosenstock, Ben Lee & Sarah Silverman, and Philadelphia’s Sad13. $10. All proceeds go to MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. On fatherdaughterrecords.bandcamp.com.
19 Notes On A Broken System is a compilation album featuring 19 Philadelphia punk bands, including the Dead Milkmen, with all proceeds going to support those arrested during the citywide protests spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Highlights include Erin Incoherent with the folkie “Cheerleaders Smoke Crack,” the Ramoms with “Gritty Is A Punk,” and “On The Spit” by Open City, the supergroup featuring members of Titus Andronicus and Ceremony. Proceeds go to the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and Amistad Law Project. $10. At 19notes.bandcamp.com.
The African American Museum of Philadelphia’s four-hour virtual festival celebrates the diaspora live online Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. There will be a Juneteenth flag activity, poetry readings, and more, including a discussion among artists, scholars, and activists on the 15th and 19th Amendments and the evolution of the black vote. Black Gotham’s Kamau Ware will give a lecture on Juneteenth and the Emancipation Proclamation, and their connections to racial equity right now. Register aampmuseum.org (click on “Juneteenth Virtual Festival,” just beneath the June calendar).
Germantown’s Johnson House also marks Juneteeth online. From noon to 5 p.m. Friday, the historic site will broadcast a virtual tour and lectures from its Zoom and Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival Facebook accounts. Audiences will learn about the history of the house, including its role in the Underground Railroad. Local panelists will discuss the Pulitzer Prize-winning work The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times.
Is it really a Juneteeth celebration without food and drinks? Of course not. On Friday, celebrate the holiday at Malcolm X park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Along with snacks, there will be music, dancing, a parade (including “concrete cowboys” from the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy), and more. Organizers are asking participants to bring lawn chairs, wear masks, and practice social distancing. Details on the Facebook page of Black Lives Matter Philly, which is one of the sponsors.
Celebrate Juneteenth in style. On Friday from noon to 2 p.m., World of Grandeur will host a Black Lives Matter fashion show and art protest. The show starts at the Liberty Bell and travels through the historic district, with stops at the President’s House, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the historical marker for Pennsylvania Hall, and more. Three collections will be shown — a kid’s collection and two adult streetwear collections. There will be musical performances before the runway show starts. Details are on the Eventbrite events page for World of Grandeur, the sponsor.
Theatre in the X and Iron Age Theatre present this virtual Juneteenth event daily through Sunday with three new videos each day created by company members and friends. You can access it through ironagetheatre.org — and through QR codes on plaques around the region. Free, donation requested.
For a Juneteenth celebration special, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s battle series Verzuz is staging a piano war between Keys and Legend, performing at a social distance from the same studio in Los Angeles. D-Nice hosts the afterparty. It happens on Verzuztv.com 8 p.m. Friday, which is the release day of his new album Bigger Love and comes two days before his Sunday night ABC special: John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day.
Tenor sax great Robert “Bootsie” Barnes died from COVID-19 complications in April. On Friday afternoon, the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University will celebrate Juneteenth and Black Music Month by honoring him. You’ll hear Barnes’ recordings and see photos of him throughout the years, his wife Sandra Turner Barnes will read poetry, and grandson Reginald Lewis and his band will play Barnes’ composition “Three Miles Out.” Register for the Zoom webinar at library.temple.edu/events.
Radio host Charlamagne da God will emcee this virtual event, with performances and discussions commemorating African American freedom and celebrating music as a unifying force. Acts include Fantastic Negrito, T.I., Leon Bridges, Mick Jenkins, Lion Baba, Vic Mensa, Joy Oladokun, and Common with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins. The Live Nation Urban-produced event begins Friday at 8 p.m. at livexlive.com/juneteenth.
The sketch variety/dance party spoof TV series — with an impressive 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes — marks Juneteenth with an hour-long “Black History Month Spectacular” special (and, yes, everyone knows it’s not still February). Guest stars include Questlove and John Legend. 10 p.m. Friday on AMC, 11 p.m. Friday on IFC.
BYOV (bring your own vehicle) to Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show grounds at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday to see and hear performers from Chester County’s SALT Performing Arts sing songs from the 1930s through the 2010s. Bring your own picnic or order from the concession stand, with delivery to your car. Reservations required at saltpa.com/beyondthewalls, $25 per vehicle. Binoculars encouraged. Fair warning: There are no bathrooms and the show lasts 90 minutes.
Still concerned about social distancing but also craving an immersive art experience? Wilmington’s contemporary museum hosts an interactive drive-thru art exhibit 5-8 p.m. Friday, featuring digital works on massive banners by abstract artist Theresa Chromati. QR codes will be provided to guests, so they can listen to an accompanying soundscape as they make their way through the exhibit. Visitors will also have the opportunity to throw color-filled water balloons from their cars onto a giant canvas to help create a community artwork.
Since we have so many problems on the ground at the moment, it’s nice to be reminded that the skies can also be unsafe. In this cockpit thriller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as a pilot trying to save his passengers from both his flight’s hijackers and a crash. 7500, by the way, is the emergency code for a plane hijacking. (Rated R, available starting Friday on Amazon Prime)
In this stage-mother/beauty pageant movie, Nicole Beharie plays Turquoise Jones, a former winner of the very retro Miss Juneteenth pageant, who wants her daughter Kai (Alexis Chikaeze) to follow in her high-heeled footsteps and win the college scholarship she was unable to use. Kai, however, would rather concentrate on her more hip dance squad. Writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples has made that rare debut feature that realistically explores the lives of two independent black women. (Not rated, available starting Friday on demand and via streaming services.
Kevin Bacon and Allentown’s Amanda Seyfried star in this trapped-in-a-house thriller about a screenwriter with writer’s block who moves his family to a desolate spot in order to pen his next hit. Based on the novel by Daniel Kehlman. Written and directed by David Koepp (Panic Room, Secret Window). (Rated R, available starting Friday on demand and via streaming services)
Director Ivy Meeropol brings what HBO’s calling a “unique perspective” to her film about the man who prosecuted and pushed for the execution of her grandparents, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Cohn, who was the subject of another recent documentary, Where’s My Roy Cohn?, went on to do many other things, including becoming the lawyer to a young real estate developer named Donald Trump. 8 p.m. Friday, HBO.
The cookbook author and Top Chef host takes viewers on a trip across the U.S. to explore the cuisines of immigrant and indigenous cultures alike. All 10 episodes are available. Friday, Hulu.
Ryan Murphy’s savage comedy about presidential wannabe Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is back for a second season. Look for Philly’s David Corenswet to reappear in some fashion as River Barkley, Payton’s long-dead high school love. Friday, Netflix.
This Toronto film festival selection makes its global debut just in time for Father’s Day. Director Bryce Dallas Howard spotlights fathers across the world as well as those in her own family, including her father, Ron Howard. Friday, Apple TV+.
Documentary highlights the history of Go-go music, which as of February is the official music of Washington, D.C. The film was produced by Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One, whose Radio One station, WOL-AM, carried the nation’s first radio show dedicated to Go-go. 8 p.m. Sunday, TV One.
Lena Waithe’s drama about life on the South Side of Chicago returns for its third season. Look for Waithe herself to show up in a multi-episode arc as a candidate for mayor. 9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime.
Kevin Costner is the powerful rancher John Dutton, who rides his adult sons (Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes) and daughter (Kelly Reilly) as mercilessly as Brian Cox’s media mogul does his in HBO’s Succession. In the wake of his grandson’s kidnapping, he could stand to mend some fences. First, though, he’ll have to deal with some neighbors who don’t appear to respect property boundaries. 9 p.m. Sunday, Paramount Network.
Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Brothers and Sisters) stars as Mason, who as this 1930s-set version opens is a seedy private investigator, not yet a defense lawyer. He’s working a case involving the murder of a kidnapped infant. John Lithgow plays the lawyer who hires him, and Julia Rylance is secretary Della Street. 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO.
Two-hour true-crime special looks at the 2017 murders of Jimi Patrick, Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, and Tom Meo by Cosmo DiNardo and his cousin Sean Kratz at farm in Solebury Township owned by DiNardo’s family. 9 p.m. Monday, Investigation Discovery.
The drama about a family-run megachurch begins its fifth and final season with the Greenleaf family dealing with the loss of the church they built. If you love a good soap with a touch of Oprah — Winfrey’s had a recurring role — and more than a touch of religion, the first four seasons are on Netflix. And beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, OWN will rerun them in a marathon leading into the season premiere. 9 p.m. Tuesday, OWN.
Steve Martin, Wynton Marsalis, Lang Lang, and Renee Fleming are among the performers for Saturday night’s Philadelphia Orchestra online gala. The free, 8 p.m. event includes music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin accompanying Fleming at the piano in a Strauss song, the orchestra in a Rachmaninoff Vocalise performance set to a music-video love letter to Philadelphia, and an encore presentation of Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout. philorch.org.
Cali is the amazing trash collecting fairy who cleans up the streets and protects her home. Juba, a little girl from North Philly, explores her Afro-Latina roots through the drums of bomba. A generous neighborhood barber makes an unexpected discovery. These are the stories at the heart of Power Street Theatre’s first children’s theater performance, Nuestras Historias/Our Stories, noon Saturday on Zoom. Register at powerstreettheatre.com. It’s free, with a donation requested.
Juniper Productions’ once-a-month Sunday series Plays with Friends, in association with Manayunk Theatre Co., brings in three guest performers to recreate well-known monologues. The audience votes for the best, opining on costumes as well. This Sunday’s 45-minute show, at 2:15 p.m., has a Father’s Day theme. Tickets $5 via the website juniper.agency
This twice-a-week live show hosted by South Jersey native Jolie Darrow (The Hard Times), and Jon Plester (Funny or Die) is packed with bits from all their favorite comedians and has been hailed as one of quarantine’s must-watch programs for laughs. Darrow and Plester met performing sketch and improv in 2014 at Philly Improv Theater, and their affection for Philly runs deep. This Saturday’s show, at 9 p.m. on Twitch, will raise money for the Amistad Law Project of Philadelphia. Warm Milk airs Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. at Twitch.Tv/Warmmilkshow.
