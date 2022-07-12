Quinta Brunson is at the head of the Emmy class.

The creator, writer, and star of Abbott Elementary made Emmy history Tuesday, piling up seven nominations, including for outstanding comedy series, Lead Actress in a comedy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The West Philly native and former Temple student is the first Black women to earn three nominations in the comedy category. At 32, she is the youngest Black woman ever nominated for a comedy.

If Brunson were to win for acting or writing, she would become only the second Black woman to win in either category.

The nominations are the latest honor in what has been a magical year for Brunson, who has said the inspiration for Abbott came from the real-life experiences of her mom, Norma Jean Brunson, a Philly kindergarten teacher. Set in a fictional Philly public school, the acclaimed mockumentary-style sitcom has been praised for its accurate portrayal of life in the underfunded school system — and of the travails of teachers working to help students.

“Part of what made me want to base “Abbott” around elementary school was that I knew the audience would understand that these teachers’ job is to keep these kids alive and to teach them,” Brunson told the New York Times in March. “They get that. So now you’re more invested in, How are they going to do this? Who are they? What kind of person takes this job? It was important for me to show that in a grounded way.”

In January, Abbott became the first ABC comedy to quadruple its ratings. Then in May, Brunson, who plays the undaunted teacher Janine Teagues, was named to the annual Time 100 list, which honors the most influential people of the year.

Debuting in December 2021, the series earned a rare 100% critics’ score from Rotten Tomatoes.

The show’s other Philly-area actress also earned a nomination. Sheryl Lee Ralph, wife of State Sen. Vincent Hughes, who plays the all-knowing kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard was nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy, along with Janell James, who portrays the well-meaning but tone-dead principal. Tyler James Williams, who plays teacher Gregory Eddie, also earned the Outstanding Supporting Actor nod. The breakout hit was quickly renewed for a second season, which set to air in September.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia City Council — in a resolution by Councilmember Helen Gym — praised Brunson for showing the “heart and grit of our city.”

The 74th Emmys will air on Monday, Sept. 12