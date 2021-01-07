“This is really another world. This is the world that precedes dinosaurs, basically. It’s sort of the same stage … but it’s a different cast of characters. And we’re talking about the timeframe in the Permian from about 290 to about 250 million years ago and the large, land-living animals. A big part of this exhibit are actually not reptiles at all. They are a group that would actually be the precursors to mammals.”