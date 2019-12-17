“We still don’t understand why Adam Driver chose to leave the interview at that point," Fresh Air executive producer Danny Miller wrote in the statement. Driver was in the New York studio and Gross was at Fresh Air’s base at WHYY-FM in Philadelphia. “We were looking forward to the interview – Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on FA in 2015 – so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story.”