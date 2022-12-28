‘White Noise’
A Don DeLillo novel adapted by Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Frances Ha) is sort of the definition of an art house film. So if you like small, character-driven stories about the difficulties and absurdities it takes to get through everyday life, here’s a New Year’s movie for you. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle star. (Rated R. Premieres Friday, Dec. 30 on Netflix.)
‘Wildcat’
Documentary about a British soldier with PTSD who meets an American scientist in the Amazon rainforest, and together they raise a baby ocelot. Directed by Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh. Harry Turner is the soldier whose life is saved by the wild and Samantha Zwicker is the scientist with her own traumatic past. (Rated R. Premieres Friday, Dec. 30 on Prime.)