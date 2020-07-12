Just in time for beach reading — hey, kids, you can do it too — Erin Entrada Kelly, author of Newbery Medal winner Hello, Universe, talks about her latest work, We Dream of Space, with fellow writer of middle school novels Christina Soontornvat, author of 2020′s A Wish in the Dark. Set in 1986 in Northern Delaware, Entrada Kelly’s heartening story explores the hard yet hopeful lives of three siblings, all in 7th grade, all dealing with adversity in the lead-up to the Space Shuttle Challenger launch. Soontornvat’s work takes place in a dark, dystopian, Thailand-like world, where a kid looking for light becomes a Les Mis-like hero. Bonus points for buying the hardcover books through the event sponsor and indie seller, Belmont Books in Belmont, Mass.