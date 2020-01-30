With eight new songs and a cover of Built To Spill’s “Carry The Zero,” Likewise does not amount to a severe break from her band. It was coproduced by Hop Along guitarist Joe Reinhart at his Headroom studio in Kensington. Nevertheless, it’s a record that benefits from her stepping away from a familiar creative structure. Quinlan specializes in writing story songs that challenge the listener to piece together a narrative. Her remarkable whisper-to-a-scream voice makes the emotional thrust hard to miss, but with the band rocked out behind her, her songs can get dense with detail.