At my goat yoga session, volunteers led Nigerian Dwarf goats through the rows of participants. They hopped on my back during tabletop pose, surprising me with their weight. (If you have back problems, let the instructor know.) They bleated as we transitioned to triangle pose and munched on treats during leg stretches. And afterward, the goats were more than happy to pose for photos — Philly Goat Project founder Karen Krivit even brought out the troupe’s newest addition, a tiny baby goat with white- and cinnamon-colored fur, to everyone’s delight.