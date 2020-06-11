It’s your turn to be the playwright, or at least to inspire theater. Throughout June, People’s Light in Malvern is asking its audience to respond to weekly prompts with a Sunday deadline. Due this Sunday: Write briefly about a new or unlikely connection forged recently, or, make a list of three meaningful things recently learned. Then, on June 25 at 7:30 p.m., a team of People’s Light actors will translate some submissions into drama for an online show. The one-hour event is free; register at peopleslight.org/whats-on/community-matters. Entries can be submitted via a link on the same page.