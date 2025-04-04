Residents of luxury Atlantic City high-rise are suing to stop Caribbean Music festival after-parties

A luxury Atlantic City high-rise is suing a nearby beach bar over a planned Caribbean music festival, in just the latest legal fight between the long-feuding neighbors.

Residents of the Ocean Club Condominiums argue the Chelsea Beach Bar, now called Cocorico, is violating an agreement by planning post-festival “after-parties” for the Big Road Trip “BRT” Weekend in July, according to a recent complaint filed in Atlantic County Superior Court.

The lawsuit was first reported by NJ.com.

Scheduled for the Goldfish Beach Club festival grounds at 3001 Boardwalk for July 11-13 — and featuring big name acts, like Masicka, Dexta Daps and Jada Kingdom — the annual event bills itself as the “World’s Biggest Caribbean Music Festival.”

With outdoor food and drink vendors and events, like the “Maui Wowi Bonfire” and “Xtreme Wet N Wild,” the festival is expected to draw “tens of thousands of people,” according to the suit.

What the residents are suing over are the ticketed, after-parties planned at Cocorico.

They claim the nightly events, advertised between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., would violate a previous agreement between the condo and bar prohibiting live entertainment on the beach between Morris and Montpelier Avenues after 1 a.m.

“The 2019 settlement prohibits the bar from ‘holding special events that violate these terms, including the restriction on hours of operation, types of entertainment, and microphone usage,‘” the suit claims.

The suit also argues that the early-morning parties would violate an earlier agreement between the city and the bar.

Steven Tabeek, a co-owner of Cocorico, said he could not comment Friday.

“Unfortunately, I’m not at liberty to say anything at this time,” he said.

Tabeek told NJ Advance Media Thursday that the business will defend itself: “We intend to go to the limit.”

Stuart Lieberman, the association’s attorney, and festival planners also did not return phone calls.

Units at the 700-unit twin buildings, built in 1984 and where Frank Sinatra once owned a condo, are listed as high as $300,000.

Councilwoman Maria Lacca, who represents the 5th Ward, which includes both Ocean Club and Cocorico, said she believes the residents concerns are valid and that after-parties would be in violation.

“I totally oppose these massive beach parties when they are held in more of a private residential area,” she said. “I am talking to city officials about having the festival relocated.”

The suit comes after Ocean Club residents asked the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to reject the bar’s application to add a 1,300-square-foot swimming pool to the property. The pool would only add unwanted noise and crowds, they argued.