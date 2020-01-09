Here, Alex is joined by one of his heroes, Replacement bassist Tommy Stinson, along with Cursive/Okkervil River drummer Cully Symington and a bunch of horn and string players. A few ballads could have turned up on his Quiet Slang side project, and they’re welcome breathers within an album full of fast, breathless songs. The sound is big — not scrappy, an adjective that has been ubiquitous for Beach Slang, although it still fits the underdog attitude. With the help of mixer Brad Wood (Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair), songs like “Kicking Over Bottles” and “Tommy in the ‘80s” (in memory of power pop master Tommy Keene) sound better suited for arenas than for the bars in which most of them are set. — Steve Klinge