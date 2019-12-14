Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Lots of attention is paid to the strangeness of Billie Eilish, the pop-goth superstar who turns 18 this month. Yes, she wears absurd, baggy clothes and looks like a pint-size Marilyn Manson. But her music, created with brother Finneas O’Connell, obviously doesn’t sound so odd to her massive audience. (She has 44 million Instagram followers.) Using found sounds and whispered vocals, Eilish’s music is fraught with tension. Her songs are subtle earworms that convey constant uncertainty. Like being a teenager!