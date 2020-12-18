10, Bruce Springsteen, “Letter to You” (Columbia). Pandemic listening has been about finding comfort in remembrance, bringing up the vinyl from the basement, metaphorically or otherwise. On Letter to You, Springsteen reaches back to his beginnings, drawing inspiration from the death of the leader of his first band. The songs are sturdy and self-referential, taking into account what’s been lost with the passage of time while appreciating the good fortune of still being able to lead a rock-and-roll band in pursuit of communal catharsis. All that and the promise of one more tour with the E Street Band — it doesn’t get much more comforting than that.