The best shows in Philly, with Jeezy, Hip-Hop All-Stars, the grand finale of Bowie Week, and more

This week’s calendar includes rap concerts in North Philly and Atlantic City, jazz in Center City and South Philly, A Night of Stardust at Union Transfer, and the band that plays that “Teenage Dirtbag” song you’ve heard a million times.

1. Jeezy

The 45-year-old formerly known as “Young Jeezy” lost the first half of his stage name back in 2013 because “[when] those zeroes start adding up, you got to drop the young.” The gruff-voiced Atlanta rapper born Jay Wayne Jenkins started out hip-hop hustling with Boyz n Da Hood in the early ‘00s and has been going solo since Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 in 2005. He announced his retirement in 2019, but that didn’t last. He returned with The Recession 2 in 2020 and Snofall, with DJ Drama, last year. $49-$159, 8 p.m., 1/13, Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com

2. Wheatus

If you ever felt like a “Teenage Dirtbag,” you might love Wheatus, the Long Island pop-rock band fronted by Brendan B. Brown. The band’s irresistibly droll song about an Iron Maiden fan with a crush on a girl who wears Keds and tube socks has been featured in countless TV shows, movies, and commercials. Todd Morse opens. $22, 1/13, Music Hall at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com

3. Cyrus Chestnut

Virtuoso pianist Cyrus Chestnut came up as one of the Young Lions, along with Wynton Marsalis and Terence Blanchard, who reinvigorated jazz in the late 1980s. He played in the band of the great vocalist Betty Carter in the 1990s. Chestnut has released 34 studio albums, including his 1996 divine set of spiritual Christmas music Blessed Quietness, the 2007 Cyrus Plays Elvis, and his most recent, 2018′s Kaleidoscope, which is classically focused, with interpretations of Mozart, Ravel, and Erik Satie. $25-$75, 8 p.m., 1/13, Chris’ Jazz Cafe, 1421 Sansom St., ChrisJazzCafe.com

4. The One People Band

An all-star grouping of mostly Philly-connected musicians describes itself as “a musical endeavor promoting peace, music, and love between all of the earth’s creatures.” Members include Eric Bazilian of the Hooters, bassist Bakityhi Kumalo, who has toured with Paul Simon, pianist Eric Wortham, who plays with Adele and Seal, percussionist Jamey Haddad, and singer Jo Lawry. $35-$45, 1/13, 8 p.m., Living Room & Cricket Cafe, 104 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, livingroomardmore.com

5. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

The Eugene, Ore. band that started out playing ska and whose hit “Zoot Suit Riot” was an emblematic song of the late 1990s swing band revival, have stuck around all these years. They branched out into retro R&B and funk and have been steadily releasing new music, like their 2019 album Bigger Life. The horn-happy septet is playing two area shows this weekend, at the Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on Friday, and at Sellersville Theater on Sunday. $22, 8 p.m., 1/13 Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., anchorrockclub.com, and $33, 8 p.m., 1/15, Sellersville Theater, 18 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com

6. A Night of Stardust

Philly Loves Bowie Week comes to a close Saturday with this all-star band grand finale. Dan Kauffman is music director. The galaxy of singing stars include Emily Drinker, Dylan Zangwill, Jimmy Gnecco of Ours, Michelle Peraino of Swing That Cat, and Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, who’s bringing along guitarist Will Donnelly. $27, 8 p.m., 1/14, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com

7. A Tribute to Tom Walling

Philadelphia drummer Tom Walling, who died in November at 51, will be paid tribute to at an Underground Arts show by many of the musicians he collaborated with. Saturday’s show will feature Deb Callahan Band, Matt Santry, The Fractals, Burndown Allstars, Dave Quicks, Yonder Hearts, and other guests. Free, with donations going to MusiCares, 8 p.m., 1/14, 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundarts.org

8. All Stars of Hip Hop

They will be kicking it old school at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Sunday. The throwback lineup is headlined by Public Enemy, with Chuck D and Flavor Flav taking the stage 35 years after the release of their 1988 agit-rap masterpiece It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back. Vintage rappers also on the bill include KRS-One, Naughty by Nature, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, and Special Ed. $45-$75. 7:30 p.m., 1/15, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, boardwalkhall.com

9. Rhett Miller

The Old 97′s singer and solo artist and Wheels Off podcast host recently portrayed an alien band leader in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Now, he is out on one of his unfailingly energetic and ingratiating one-man show tours, playing music that is typically more pop-oriented and personal than his work with the Old 97′s. Salim Nourallah opens. $25-$35, 1/16, 8 p.m., City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia

10. Kalia Vandever Quartet

Kalia Vandever is an in-demand instrumentalist. The Brooklyn-based horn player accompanied Harry Styles in his recent extended Madison Square Garden stand. The trombonist was featured on the Eagles’ A Philly Special Christmas. For this Ars Nova Workshop show, though, Vandever will be playing music from her 2022 New Amsterdam Records release Regrowth with Lea Meadvin on guitar, Kanoa Mendenhall on bass, and Connor Parks on Drums. $20, 8 p.m., 1/19, Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St., arsnovaworkshop.org