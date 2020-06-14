Songwriter and musician M’Balia Singley wouldn’t let a little thing like a global pandemic stop her work. With the Kimmel Center, schools, and such closed, she’s turned her home into a stage, turned her original songs — “My Friends are Always in my Heart,” “Peace, Adios, I Love You” — into internet sensations, and made her Instagram into the best spot for preschoolers to sing, sway, receive a birthday shoutout, and shake their sillies out — all in less than a half hour. Bandmates Jimmy Coleman (drums) and Patrick Hughes (trumpet) plan to join in virtually in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Singey’s 12-year-old, Adelia, has stepped up, wearing last year’s Halloween costume and appearing as Donut de la Sprinkles — a rising star if ever there were one.