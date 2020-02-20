Billie Eilish at the Brit Awards. The Grammy-sweeping Los Angeles teen performed “No Time to Die,” the quietly dramatic theme song that she cowrote with brother Finneas for the forthcoming James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig. Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr added tension, and movie music kingpin Hans Zimmer conducted the strings. Eilish plays the Wells Fargo Center on March 13. No Time to Die opens in April.
Bokanté. Formed by Michael League, bassist for the Brooklyn-based jazzy jam band Snarky Puppy, Bokanté is a musically adventurous outfit that capitalizes on the talents of singer Malika Tirolien, a Guadeloupean-born singer League met in Montreal in 2012. The band’s new What Heat delivers on its promise to make dance music — sung for the most part in Creole — that traces the blues back to its African roots. Tuesday at City Winery Philadelphia.
The York Street Hustle, Cruelty. This is not only the debut EP from the 10-piece Philadelphia ensemble that bills its sound as “Foot Stomping House Rocking Hip Shaking 1960s Soul.” For Max Ochester’s reissue label, Brewerytown Records, it’s also a foray into releasing newly recorded music. The four-track set opens with the slinky, self-penned title tune, followed by a horn-fired workout called “All Beak” and a sweet version of the Magic Tones’ 1968 rarity “There’s Nothing Better Than Love,” in instrumental and vocal versions. The band’s next gig is at Soundbank in Phoenixville on April 4.
Hayes Carll with Allison Moorer. Texas troubadour Hayes Carll is a sly raconteur in the tradition of Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, and Ray Wylie Hubbard. Carll is in fine form on What It Is, his 2019 album that was produced by his wife Allison Moorer, who’ll be joining him on this show. Moorer had a productive, if harrowing past year: She revisited the murder-suicide deaths of her and her sister’s (singer Shelby Lynne) parents in her memoir Blood and an album of the same name. Wednesday at City Winery Philadelphia.