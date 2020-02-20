Hayes Carll with Allison Moorer. Texas troubadour Hayes Carll is a sly raconteur in the tradition of Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, and Ray Wylie Hubbard. Carll is in fine form on What It Is, his 2019 album that was produced by his wife Allison Moorer, who’ll be joining him on this show. Moorer had a productive, if harrowing past year: She revisited the murder-suicide deaths of her and her sister’s (singer Shelby Lynne) parents in her memoir Blood and an album of the same name. Wednesday at City Winery Philadelphia.