The 5 Satins, “In The Still Of The Night,” in The Irishman. This 1956 song by Connecticut African American teen vocal group the 5 Satins is heard three times in Martin Scorsese’s elegiac mob drama starring Robert De Niro as Philadelphia hitman Frank Sheeran. Most crucially, it sets the melancholic mood of the 3.5-hour movie in the opening tracking shot, in which the camera makes it way through the rooms of a retirement home until it finds Sheeran waiting in a wheelchair, ready to reminisce. The doo-wop gem is on the expertly curated Irishman soundtrack, along with songs by Fats Domino, Glenn Miller, Philadelphia jazz organist Bill Doggett, and selections from Robbie Robertson’s score.
David Broza with Trio Havana. Veteran Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza fronts this cross-cultural alliance in which he teams with percussionist Manuel Alejandro Carro, tres guitar player Yunil Jiminiz, and bass player Jorge Bringas, a former accompanist of Celia Cruz. Israeli flautist Itai Kriss also joins in. Sunday at City Winery Philadelphia.
Tool. Ten thousand days did not pass between the release of Tool’s album 10,000 Days in 2006 and Fear Inoculum, the long-awaited follow-up that came out in September. It might have seemed that long, however, to fans of the psychedelic hard-rock band fronted by vocalist and winemaker Maynard James Keenan. The band has two arena shows, with Killing Joke opening both. Be forewarned: Tool has a strict no-cell-phones, no-photos policy, threatening to eject any transgressors. Monday at Wells Fargo Center and Friday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Booker T. Jones. The Memphis keyboard player and leader of Stax records house band Booker T. & the M.G.‘s has just published a memoir, Time Is Tight: My Life, Note By Note. The “Green Onions” hitmaker offers his perspective on 1960s soul music in the Civil Rights era, when the interracial M.G.’s were often depicted as a paragon of racial harmony. The multi-instrumentalist and producer has also released a companion album, Note by Note, with re-recorded versions of pivotal songs from his career. Hambone Relay opens. Tuesday at Ardmore Music Hall.
Bob Dylan. The Bard himself returns to North Broad Street, where he opened Oscar Hammerstein I’s restored 1908 opera house last December. He must have liked it, because he’s coming back. Dylan’s arrival is well-timed to his intriguing new re-issue Travelin’ Thru feat. Johnny Cash: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 15. But will he play anything from it or even acknowledge its existence? Of course not! He has recently added “Lenny Bruce” from 1981’s Shot of Love to his setlist, and is once again playing guitar, as a well as piano, on stage. Thursday at the Met Philadelphia.