Bob Dylan. The Bard himself returns to North Broad Street, where he opened Oscar Hammerstein I’s restored 1908 opera house last December. He must have liked it, because he’s coming back. Dylan’s arrival is well-timed to his intriguing new re-issue Travelin’ Thru feat. Johnny Cash: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 15. But will he play anything from it or even acknowledge its existence? Of course not! He has recently added “Lenny Bruce” from 1981’s Shot of Love to his setlist, and is once again playing guitar, as a well as piano, on stage. Thursday at the Met Philadelphia.