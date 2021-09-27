Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour is starting up again, and coming to Philadelphia in November.

Dylan and his band will do two shows on November 29 and 30 at the Met Philadelphia, the North Broad Street opera house where he was the inaugural performer when it re-opened in December 2018.

The shows are part of what Dylan’s website refers to as a “world wide tour” for Rough and Rowdy Ways, his 39th studio album, which was released in last year. The tour by the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter, whose first Philadelphia show ever was at the Ethical Society on Rittenhouse Square in 1963, is planned to continue through 2024. It opens on Nov. 2 in Milwaukee and includes a Nov. 16 show at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pa.

Dylan, who turned 80 in May, has laid low as a performer during the pandemic save for Shadow Kingdom, a stylized black and white film directed by Alma Har’el made available virtually in July on which he was backed by masked musicians who pretended to be playing live along to creatively re-arranged pre-recorded versions of songs from his vast catalog.

Earlier this month, Dylan released The Bootleg Series: Volume 16: Springtime In New York, 1980-1985, a collection of outtakes and rehearsals from his albums Shot Of Love, Infidels and Empire Burlesque, as well as a video from the era of of him performing “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” with a band that included the rhythm section of Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare plus guitarists Mark Knopfler and Mick Taylor.

Tickets for Dylan show at the Met and for his entire tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on ticketmaster.com.