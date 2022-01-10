Bob Saget — one of Philadelphia’s favorite sons — died Sunday at age 65.

The foulmouthed comedian-turned-squeaky-clean TV dad-turned back into foulmouthed comedian was beloved by the comedy community and Philadelphia, the city where he was born and had some of his first breaks. Over the years, he’s talked of his love for the city, where he graduated from Temple University, and the ways it molded him into a lifelong jokester easy with a four-letter word.

Here are some of the times Saget spoke affectionately (and otherwise) about Philly.

Not quite a Navy brat

In his own words, from his 2014 book Dirty Daddy, Saget was often confused for a “navy brat,” moving from place to place after he was born in Philadelphia. But, after a stint in Virginia, he moved back to his native Philly.

“I was born in Philadelphia, moved to Norfolk, Virginia, and lived there till I was fourteen, then moved to Encino, California, to learn about materialism, and then moved back to Philly at seventeen, just for my senior year, graduating from Abington,” Saget recounted in his memoir. “What you have just read is why I often got bad grades in English. I only had one teacher who gave extra credit for run-on sentences.”

After 11th grade, Saget moved back to Philadelphia from Los Angeles and graduated from Abington Senior High School, he said. It was in the Montgomery County school where Saget began to think of stand-up comedy as a viable career path, harnessing the nervous energy that he was known for.

“I had always gotten off on making people laugh, in my household and at school,” Saget said in his book. “I still didn’t think I’d actually become a stand-up, but somehow it just started to happen. At about seventeen, on a fluke, I entered an FM radio station contest (WMMR in Philadelphia) and won. I went onstage at a club and sang a song I’d written called ‘Bondage.’ At seventeen. I wasn’t exactly Janis Ian, although I looked like her a little. I’m glad the song was loud and upbeat so I couldn’t hear people asking for their checks.”

His first break

After making a movie called Beach Blanket Blintzes, Saget had a screening for the film in Elkins Park at the junior high school. Although he called the movie “the worst movie ever made,” Saget introduced the film with a stand-up comedy routine, one of his first stints at the craft.

But Saget’s first break was courtesy of lifelong friend and Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr. Then a nightclub promoter with the club Stars in Queen Village, Starr let the young comedian get some stage time.

“He invited me and allowed me to open for people,” Saget told The Inquirer in 2016. “He had me opening for Frank Stallone and [his band] Valentine, which, if you’re opening at Second and Bainbridge, you can’t get more appropriate.”

Through his years at Temple University, Saget did stand-up throughout the city, getting tons of stage time at Starr’s club. Starr’s early belief in Saget’s comedy started a friendship that lasted for decades.

“Stephen is really the first person of note that thought I was funny and gave me my start,” Saget said in his book. “You can blame him”

At Temple, while continuing to do stand-up gigs, Saget also made films, and a documentary about his nephew called Through Adam’s Eyes won a student Academy Award in 1978.

In a tribute to his friend Monday, Starr posted a message Saget had sent him, playfully (read: inappropriately) wishing him well and celebrating the 20th anniversary of Starr’s restaurant The Continental.

“I am truly heartbroken. I helped launch his career when he was an unknown and performed at my nightclub Stars. He was an incredible talent and I knew some day he would be a superstar,” said Starr.

Saget gets a taste of stardom

For several years, Saget bounced from comedy gig to comedy gig, serving as the MC at The Comedy Store and warming up crowds before tapings of Bosom Buddies, the Tom Hanks sitcom.

A producer on the show would introduce Saget to his big break.

In 1987, Saget shot to stardom when he was cast as Danny Tanner, the wholesome, goofy patriarch in the hit sitcom Full House.” Then just 31, Tanner told The Inquirer that moving from New York to Los Angeles with a wife and child was difficult.

“It was pretty stressful,” Saget said in 1987. “I had 10 days to shoot a pilot, find a house, get two cars and order a phone.”

Coupled with a stint as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Saget became a household name and paved way for a decades-long career.

Philly-born and raised

On train rides from Philadelphia to New York in his freshman and sophomore years at Temple is where Saget would conjure up dreams of success in show business. He’d sign up on a 12-hour wait list to perform at the The Improv and Catch a Rising Star, both renowned comedy clubs, Saget said, hoping to get a few-minute set in that would be his ticket to some sort of fame.

“That train ride built character,” Saget said in his book. “I was the kid with a dream — and a really s— guitar. Not quite a regular-sized guitar, not quite a ukulele, kind of a Shetland guitar. Being such a freakish instrument, maybe it made my music seem larger in scope than it was. Right, no, it did not.”