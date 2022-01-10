Stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget — who got his start while growing up in Philadelphia — was found dead on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla.

He was 65. Police said there was no sign of foul play or drug use.

TMZ was first to report the death of the entertainer best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990′s sitcom “Full House.”

Mr. Saget, a Temple University graduate who grew up in Mount Airy, told The Inquirer in 2006 that his stand-up career began when he was 17.

“I had made a movie called Beach Blanket Blintzes,” he said. “Showed it on Cedar Road in Elkins Park at the junior high school. There were 300 parents there. It was the worst movie ever made, but I got up and did stand-up to introduce it.”

He found the experience of making people laugh so gratifying that he began taking the train to New York for open-mike nights at comedy clubs such as the Improv and Catch a Rising Star.

While attending Temple University in the mid-1970s, Mr. Saget worked up a sketch show that he and another man performed at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It was right when Saturday Night Live started,” he said. “We’d put on these four-hour shows. They’d go on forever. We’d be in the dorms, in Harry’s Coffee Shop. We’d go to Pagano’s. They’d pay us in pizza.”

After graduating from Temple in 1978, Mr. Saget moved to Los Angeles. For the next seven years, he was the MC at the Comedy Store, working among such comedians as David Letterman and Robin Williams, Michael Keaton, Billy Crystal, Jay Leno, Johnny Carson, Redd Foxx, and Richard Pryor.

He also warmed up the crowd before tapings of Bosom Buddies, the Tom Hanks-Peter Scolari sitcom. The producer later hired Saget to play Danny Tanner on Full House, in which he played a morning TV host in San Francisco.

Mr. Saget did something like that in real life. He was cohost of the CBS Morning Program in the late 1980s, but was fired after five months. His next major gig was Full House.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that said:

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”