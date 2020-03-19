Everything about Puss N Boots signals casual comfort. The trio trade roles among electric guitar, drums and bass and swap lead vocal duties. They keep the arrangements straightforward and unfussy, often with a first-take immediacy, They select covers from nostalgic but disparate sources. They relish good-natured (and sometimes bawdy) humor. But when the performers are as talented as Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson, and Catherine Popper, the results can be as appealing as they are loose. Sister is the second Puss N Boots full-length (they released a Christmas EP last year), and it happily conveys the three women’s friendship and good humor.