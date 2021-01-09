“It was an opportunity for them to spend time with Dad on set,” and though Dante had made a few appearances as young Gabriel in How to Get Away with Murder, “he doesn’t have any interest in [acting], which I’m happy to hear,” Verica said. “I think they were surprised how long it took to go through getting fitted for the wardrobe and then they get bored very quickly ... . After a couple of takes, they’re done with it.”