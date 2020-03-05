He’s backed by a drums-bass-keyboards combo, and he sings on six of the 10 tracks. But of course, the most eloquent voice on any Sonny Landreth record is his guitar. He is known as the King of Slydeco for the way his slide guitar, with its distinctively shimmering tone, melds with songs that echo, to varying degrees, the native sounds of the bayou. So it’s a delight to hear his six-string navigate through the tough, headlong rhythms of the instrumentals “Groovy Goddess” and “Beyond Borders,” or the interplay of his Dobro with Steve Conn’s percolating accordion on the funky R&B of “Don’t Ask Me.”