Cave began as a project of Drescher and Hogsett, two film and media arts majors, in the fall of 2017. Both were eager to see more comedy in the city that they would be calling home during their college careers, but neither was of age to get into the major venues. Rather than putter around at the edges of open mics that they could find, they decided they would start their own. Thus, Cave was born in their first house, at 15th and Fontain.