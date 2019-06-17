CBS3 weekend morning meteorologist Chelsea Ingram wrapped a two-year run at the station on Sunday, but indicated on social media that she would move on to another role within the CBS network.
“It is not my last day with CBS. I can’t wait to share more about my next chapter,” Ingram wrote in a post on Facebook. Ingram also thanked viewers for “trusting me with your weather forecast.”
“Philadelphia — I will always love you, along with soft pretzels, water ice, cheesesteaks, and the @philadelphiaeagles,” the Raleigh, N.C., native added.
CBS3 weekend morning anchor Jan Carabeo wished Ingram well via her Twitter account, writing that the Eyewitness News meteorologist is a “class act” and “beautiful spirit," and noting that the station has “some big shoes to fill on weekend mornings” with Ingram’s departure.
“So happy to have called you my partner in crime,” Carabeo wrote. “Congrats and good luck!”
Fans, meanwhile, also wished Ingram farewell via social media:
Ingram joined CBS3’s weekend morning broadcast in May 2017. She had previously been at WJZ-TV, a Baltimore CBS affiliate, starting in 2013. Her first meteorologist job was in 2012 at WVNY in Burlington, Vt., an ABC-affiliated station.
CBS3 has not yet announced Ingram’s replacement.